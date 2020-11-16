2 killed in weekend motocycle wreck identified as Arp residents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The two people killed Saturday night in Tyler from a motorcycle wreck have been identified as Arp residents by Tyler police.

48-year-old Edythe Lewis and 52-year-old Christopher Little were killed at the intersection of New Copeland Road and ESE Loop 323.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle struck a mini-van that failed to yield while turning left.

The motorcycle was traveling west on ESE Loop 323 with a green light, when the mini van traveling east on ESE Loop 323 attempted to turn on New Copeland Road on a blinking yellow light.

