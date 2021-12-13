2 Longview police officers receive life saving awards

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview police officers received life saving awards.

The officers received the honor on Dec. 9 from Longview Police Department Chief Mike Bishop. Officer Eric Wilson and Edward Buckner were nominated for the award for an incident that happened on Aug. 13.

Wilson conducted a traffic stop on a car that was driving erratically. When Wilson approached the driver he noticed the man had blood on his hands.

Buckner also drove to the location to provide backup.

Wilson asked the driver to exit the vehicle, and this is when he noticed the driver had a gunshot injury on his leg that was bleeding heavily. Wilson made a tourniquet and Buckner applied pressure.

EMS later arrived to the scene and transported the driver to a local hospital. The driver accidentally shot himself, which resulted in life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

“The victim would likely have had a much different outcome had it not been for the immediate, life-saving actions of Officers Wilson and Officer Buckner,” said the Longview Police Department.