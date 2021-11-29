2 Longview residents displaced after house fire on Black Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people in Longview were displaced after a fire last Friday, according to the local fire department.

Around 2:04 p.m., crews responded to 5 Atlanta Court for a reported structure fire.

The fire was found in the bathroom and caused approximately $25,000 worth of damage. Two people were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

