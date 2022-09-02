TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two men are accused of stealing chains from a jewelry story in East Texas, and police are now looking for them.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 17 in Tyler when the men went to KGN Jewelers at the Broadway Square Mall. The clerk showed them necklaces then they allegedly put the chains in their pockets and left, said police.

Officers released photos of the men who they believe are connected to the case.

If you can identify the men below or any of the other people possibly involved in the other thefts mentioned below please contact Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Law enforcement also said that another group of people were reportedly involved in a theft incident on Aug. 9.

Two women are accused of going into Academy, filling a cart with items and leaving it at the store.

A man then went into the store and walked out with the cart without allegedly paying for the merchandise, said police.

Officers said the people left in an SUV pictured below.

Tyler police are also looking for two men who allegedly took items from Home Depot on Aug. 7.

The men put tools in their cart and reportedly left without paying, said authorities. Authorities posted pictures of the men and the car they left in, seen below.

Officers said a man wearing a red jacket also allegedly stole a tactical magazine from Superior Firearms on Aug. 15. A man walked in with two other males and they left with the item, said police.