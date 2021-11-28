2 men arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Lufkin car wash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday night, Lufkin police arrested two suspects in a shooting at a car wash off of Frank Avenue.

Wade Pate Jr., 25, of Lufkin, and Darren Alexander, 25, of Rusk, were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit.

At 6 p.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at K&D Car Wash at the corner of Frank Avenue and Herndon Street. The caller said that they heard a gunshot and then saw a truck and Kia Soul speed away down Frank Avenue.

A short time later, a shooting victim identified as Daniel Barcenas Casas, 35, of Lufkin, arrived at a local hospital. He told officers he had been at the car wash washing out his engine bay when he was approached by two white males he did not know in a white Kia Soul. Casas told officers that he believes that the men intended to steal his truck.

Following a brief verbal exchange, Casas was shot in the back. Casas’ injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Around 8 p.m., an officer patrolling for the suspect vehicle encountered Wade driving the vehicle on Old Union Road with Alexander as the passenger. A vehicle pursuit ensued with top speeds reaching roughly 100 mph.

Wade lost control of the vehicle and wrecked out in a yard on FM 1194. Both men were then taken into custody without further incident. A gun was recovered from the car.

Wade and Alexander were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading with a vehicle.

Alexander was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales.

An aggravated robbery warrant was also served on Wade in connection to a Nov. 21 incident in which he stole an acquaintance’s vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Taurus, was later recovered at a local motel and the victim was not injured.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51