2 men arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Lufkin car wash

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday night, Lufkin police arrested two suspects in a shooting at a car wash off of Frank Avenue.

Wade Pate Jr., 25, of Lufkin, and Darren Alexander, 25, of Rusk, were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit.

At 6 p.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at K&D Car Wash at the corner of Frank Avenue and Herndon Street. The caller said that they heard a gunshot and then saw a truck and Kia Soul speed away down Frank Avenue.

A short time later, a shooting victim identified as Daniel Barcenas Casas, 35, of Lufkin, arrived at a local hospital. He told officers he had been at the car wash washing out his engine bay when he was approached by two white males he did not know in a white Kia Soul. Casas told officers that he believes that the men intended to steal his truck.

Following a brief verbal exchange, Casas was shot in the back. Casas’ injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Around 8 p.m., an officer patrolling for the suspect vehicle encountered Wade driving the vehicle on Old Union Road with Alexander as the passenger. A vehicle pursuit ensued with top speeds reaching roughly 100 mph.

Wade lost control of the vehicle and wrecked out in a yard on FM 1194. Both men were then taken into custody without further incident. A gun was recovered from the car.

Wade and Alexander were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading with a vehicle.

Alexander was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales.

An aggravated robbery warrant was also served on Wade in connection to a Nov. 21 incident in which he stole an acquaintance’s vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Taurus, was later recovered at a local motel and the victim was not injured.

Both incidents remain under investigation.