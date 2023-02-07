Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested for having suspected fentanyl and meth in Angelina County.

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies carried out a traffic stop on Monday after a vehicle was speeding in a school zone on Atkinson Drive.

Law enforcement stopped a Honda Accord. The driver was Norris Sandford and Porter Gipson was identified as a passenger, authorities said. Deputies were told that Sanford was selling narcotics, according to officials.

A Texas Department Of Public Safety Narcotics K-9 was brought to the scene and signaled there were drugs in the vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies reportedly carried out a probable cause search and found 5.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, plastic bags, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement also said Gipson had meth on his person. Sanford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver PG 1-B >=4G<200G and possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=1G<4G, which are both felonies. Gipson was charged with the third degree felony of possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=1G<4G.