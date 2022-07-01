HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested in Harrison County after a traffic stop revealed drugs and guns in the truck.

Officials said that the car was pulled over for an equipment violation when the deputy noticed that “marijuana was emitting from the truck.”

The driver, who police identified as Angel Chavez, 40 of Longview, was found to have two active warrants. One out of Hays County for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, and a second warrant from Bexar county for driving while intoxicated.

Chavez was soon after arrested and a search of the truck was conducted that revealed approximately 35 grams of cocaine in an altered “Monster” energy drink can.

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

A firearm was located under the driver’s seat, according to police and was reported to have been stolen from Upshur County. The passenger, Paul Kim, 38 of San Antonio, was also arrested, officials said, because they found a second firearm in Kim’s backpack.

Chavez was arrested for his two active warrants, and both were also arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.