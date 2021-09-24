2 men indicted for involvement in Tyler daiquiri shop shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The two men that were arrested for the daiquiri shooting where Tylsha Brown was killed in June, were indicted on Sept. 9.

Jaderick Willis, 22, of Alabama, was indicted for murder, a first degree felony.

23-year-old Dyccorian Lofton of Jacksonville was originally charged with murder, but was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon a second degree felony.

On June 26, Brown, of Katy, was killed while she was celebrating her 46th birthday when a shooting broke out in the parking lot. She was killed after one of the bullets hit her.