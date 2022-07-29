CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said.

Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home.

“During the disturbance, both individuals discharged a firearm several times in the direction of the victim and the victim’s home,” officials said. “Both individuals fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.”

Both men have been issued warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and officials ask that any information on their location be sent to the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.