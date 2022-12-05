TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two more Houston area 19-year-olds were sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity.

Tedrick Perry and Avory Coleman, both 19, were arrested with one other person in Tyler in connection to several Tyler catalytic converter thefts. All three men had remained in jail since their July arrests.

The third person arrested with Perry and Coleman, Kennedy Watkins, received the same sentence last week.

In addition to their eight year sentence, all three were given 137 days credit for time spent in jail. According to deferred adjudication guidelines, if Watkins adheres to the condition of his release the conviction will be removed from his record.