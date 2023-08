SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed near County Road 188 and FM 346 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two deceased were riding on a motorcycle that was in a crash with an Audi passenger vehicle, DPS said. Officials said that the driver of the Audi was also injured.

KETK will update this story when more information becomes available.