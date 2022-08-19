ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Palestine residents were arrested on Wednesday after a burglary was reported in Anderson County. Officials said the house caught on fire later that day.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting a burglary in progress at the 1500 block of ARC 385. The caller told police they found a black four-door Honda on their mother’s property with a woman inside the car, and a man inside the house removing property, according to officials.

“The caller attempted to detain the suspects, but they fled in the Honda, almost striking him as they left,” officials said.

Sheriff Rudy Flores, DPS Trooper Brent Taylor and Sergeant Scott Prater located the vehicle on US-84 traveling towards Palestine where they stopped the car, and took the two into custody.

“The caller again contacted 911 and informed the dispatcher smoke was billowing from the residence,” officials said. “Deputy Joe Latham and Sheriff Flores responded to the scene and found the house engulfed in flames.”

Zachery Jarred Burris, 32 of Palestine, and Rita Alvarado Diaz, 39 of Palestine, were arrested for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, and their bond have been set at $20,000 each. Burris also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Fire departments from 84-East VFD, Neches VFD, Slocum VFD, and Southside VFD responded to the scene. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist in the fire investigation.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be added.

Zachery Jarred Burris, 32

Rita Alvarado Diaz, 39