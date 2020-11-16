2 people taken to hospital after crash with Central ISD school bus

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Central ISD school bus was involved in an accident Monday with more than two dozen students on board, according to DPS officials.

Around 7 a.m., the bus was facing east on Thigpen Road at the intersection with HWY 69. That intersection is directly in front of the campus. The preliminary report states that the bus failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign and was hit on the left by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The bus driver, 28-year-old Lauren Curry, was not injured. 28 people were on board and eight suffered minor injuries. None of them were taken to the hospital. It is unclear how many of the passengers were students.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 74-year-old Stephen Corbeil, of Pollock. He was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment, along with a passenger. The passenger’s name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS.