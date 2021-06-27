Gun Barrel City rescues 2 from capsized boat at Cedar Creek Lake

CEDAR CREEK LAKE, Texas (KETK) – Two people were rescued from a capsized boat that tipped over due to rough waves and high wind at Cedar Creek Lake.

Gun Barrel City fire and police departments along with EMS were called to the lake on Saturday. When they arrived, they set up a command post and located the boat which was around 500 feet from shore and in 20 feet of water.

According to Chief Raney, the victims were exhausted from being in the water and were trying to hold onto their boat in the high waves.

Rescue crews were able to get the victims out of the water and onto a rescue boat. The boat then towed the capsized boat to shore.

“Cedar Creek Lake was extremely rough today due to the high winds,” Chief Raney said. “I truly appreciate the citizens who responded with their boat today and aided the department in this water rescue.”

Chief Raney stated that this was the second water rescue at Tom Finley Park in three weeks. He encouraged that people are on or near Cedar Creek Lake to have a life jacket on.

Both victims were evaluated by EMS personnel and were returned to the shore safely.