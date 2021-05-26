2 small neighborhoods approved by Tyler City Council on Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two small batches of homes were approved for construction Wednesday morning during a Tyler city council meeting.

The two plots of land were quickly approved by the council and did not face any opposition from residents near the respective areas.

The first is at Three Lakes Parkway near the middle school and shopping center. It was approved for 12 single-family homes and will include a gated home and a two lane road. Councilmember Bob Westbrook asked if the road would be big enough.

Developers said that given the tiny amount of homes in the area, it should be adequate to handle the traffic. The plot was approved unanimously by the council.

The second plot is on Old Noonday Road, slightly closer to the center of the city. That plan is slightly bigger at 14 total single-family homes. The neighborhood will have a private road that connects them to Old Noonday Road.

That neighborhood also faced no opposition and was passed by the council unanimously.