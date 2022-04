SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire in Smith County. Two structures and three vehicles are involved in the fire, according to Jay Brooks, the Smith County Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported around 2:02 p.m. in the 22500 block of County Road 3105.

Brooks said that an investigator is on his way to the fire and Winona, Red Springs and Jackson Heights volunteer fire departments are on the scene.