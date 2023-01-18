RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas.

Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The people who were injured are going to be flown to local hospital burn units out of precaution.

One person who was injured was flown to a local hospital burn unit, and the second person was taken in an ambulance to a hospital. Authorities said the victims were still alert.

The Mount Enterprise, Eastside and Laneville Fire Departments were assisting as well as the Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office and Rusk County OEM.

People should expect road delays in the area.