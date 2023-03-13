LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a local two-story duplex early Sunday morning.

Officials said fire department crews arrived at the scene of a duplex building on 121 Jewel Drive after reports of heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the building.

According to a release, two residents received life threatening injuries with one being treated for severe smoke inhalation and the other being treated for injuries after they jumped from a second floor window. Both individuals were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

No other injuries were reported, but the release stated that six people lost their home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The damage to the duplex will cost an estimated $54,000 to fix, according to officials.