HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.

Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both of Sulphur Springs, were pronounced dead at the scene.