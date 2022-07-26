HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were taken into custody Monday night in Henderson County after an hours long standoff that resulted in an RV catching fire.

According to the sheriff, Eustace Police were conducting a traffic stop when the man evaded them and fled on foot.

Several officers began attempting to locate the man, and found he had barricaded himself inside a travel trailer. Officials said police then made contact, and the man told them he had a hostage inside and displayed what appeared to be a long rifle to police.

Police then began negotiations, got the man on the phone and tried to convince him to come out of the trailer. The sheriff said the man kept agreeing to come out at a specific time, would push the time back, and became increasingly more agitated as negotiations continued.

While negotiating with the man, police reported they could hear the woman in the background and she did not seem in distress. It was later confirmed the woman was in the car with the man during the initial traffic stop and fled with him to the trailer.

While obtaining a search warrant for the trailer, the sheriff said responders noticed it had caught fire. Officials said the woman then emerged, and climbed onto the roof of the trailer.

The man also climbed on top of the trailer, but while the female complied with police and surrendered, officials said the man refused to come down. According to the sheriff, officers shot three 40 mm less-lethal rounds at the man, but “that didn’t receive much of a response.”

Officials said the man then attempted to get back inside the trailer, but was not able to because it was on fire. Two officers then climbed on top of the trailer, tasered the man and took him into custody.

Responders then entered the trailer to make sure no one else was inside then began efforts to put out the growing trailer fire.

The woman was arrested for outstanding warrants, and neither of the two taken into custody sustained injuries. One officer sustained a laceration from attempting to detain the man but no other injuries were reported.

The entire event lasted four hours according to officials, and the man and woman were in the trailer for about three hours.

Agencies who responded to the scene: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Eustace Police, Log Cabin Police, EMS, Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

