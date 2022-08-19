ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were killed in a two-car wreck Thursday night on US 69 in the Alba area.

Officials with DPS said a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on US 69 when it crossed the double yellow stripe line and struck a 2017 Land Rover, fatally killing both drivers.

Both the driver of the Chrysler, a 16-year-old boy of Alba, and the driver of the Land Rover Ginger Durham, 18 of Mineola, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Durham’s passenger was airlifted to a Tyler hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.