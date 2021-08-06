2 teens shot in their car at Nacogodches apartment complex, shooters still on the run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers were shot while sitting in their car at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Friday morning.

Nacogdoches Police media relations officer Brett Ayres released a statement saying officers responded to the Orton Hill Apartments around 1:43 a.m.

They found two teens in a parked car and the shooters fled the scene before they arrived. No identifying information was released for the shooters or the victims.

The two teenagers were taken to a Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still combing through the scene for evidence and will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

