2 Texas men sentenced for producing, delivering false identification documents

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Two Texas men were sentenced on Friday to federal prison for producing and transferring false identification documents.

Mario Eleuterio Garcia-Sevilla, 44, of Grand Saline, Texas, and Juan Valazquez Delgadillo, 50, of Garland, Texas, pleaded guilty in Sept. 2020, to these crimes, according to Nicholas J. Ganjei, the Acting United States Attorney.

Garcia was sentenced three years and one month and Delgadillo received a term of 2.5 years by United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

“Identification document fraud is a direct threat to the security of the United States and its citizens,” said Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Disruption of criminal enterprises that aim to compromise document security is, and should be, a primary focus of federal law enforcement.”

Garcia and Delgadillo began conspiring in January 2019 to produce and transfer fictitious US identification documents to others in the Eastern District of Texas.

The types of documents included United States Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Garcia received the documents from Delgadillo and handed them out to people.

The two men were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 27, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alan R. Jackson.