2 Texas universities named among safest in U.S.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas Christian universities have been chosen as the top safest campuses in the state.

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth was chosen as the No. 1 safest Texas campus. Southern Methodist University in Dallas came in as No. 2 in Texas for safety.

The list was compiled by yourlocalsecurity.com, which collected data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report. The data is collected over the span of three years, so these rankings are from 2017-2019.

Yourlocalsecurity looked at 395 schools that submitted crime information to the FBI and evaluated safety results based on certain factors.

TCU ranked 17th in the nation for safest school, but first for Texas. It lists a violent crime rate of 4.4 per 10,000 people, a property crime rate of 26.9 per 10,000 people, and a hate crime/violence against women act rate of 12.1 per 10,000 people.

The ranking also noted their training they offer students, such as the LESS is More (Lockdown, Evacuate, Seek Shelter) program and a public safety training course.

SMU ranked 24th because of their rate of 8.6 for violent crimes, 8.7 for hate/VAWA crimes, and 29.8 for property crimes.

SMU also has 24/7 on-campus police officers and self-defense training, the website noted.

On the list, the top six safest colleges were all located in New York City. California and Illinois both also had six colleges each listed in the top 25.