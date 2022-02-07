TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Family Dollar stores in Tyler were robbed by armed burglars Monday night, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tyler Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 1204 West Bow Street. About 45 minutes later at approximately 9:15, officers also responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 523 East Front Street.

According to officials, the stores appear to have been robbed by similar suspects. It is currently unknown how much or what was taken from each location. Police say they have obtained a possible suspect vehicle.

The cases remain under investigation and the Tyler Police Department asks anyone with information to call TPD dispatch at 903-531-1000.