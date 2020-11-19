2 Tyler High School students were involved in a “stabbing incident”

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Two Tyler High School students were involved in a “stabbing incident” on Tuesday.

According to Tyler ISD, the incident happened between two male students during school hours.

The school was not placed on lockdown, but staff held some students, who were in a nearby classroom, as a precaution.

One of the students involved was taken to the Smith County Juvenile Center. The other was checked out by a nurse and released to his parents.

This case will be handed over the District Attorney’s office, and the school is looking into any disciplinary measures.

Tyler ISD did not make a comment about what was used in the stabbing incident.