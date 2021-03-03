2 Tyler men arrested for selling drugs on social media, after year-long investigation of criminal street gang, DPS says

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Law enforcement officials and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two Tyler men on Wednesday in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation into an East Texas criminal street gang selling narcotics.

DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents from the East Texas Anti-Gang Unit have been working on a year-long operation with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department, according to DPS.

The investigation looked into several people who were arranging drug sales through social media. The suspects also had firearms and were affiliated with a criminal street gang.

On Tuesday, investigators executed arrest/search warrants at three locations with the help of the Highway Patrol and DPS Special Response Teams and Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Henry Ayala Hendrix, 53, and Chaz Lynn O’Neil, 25, were detained. Two pounds of methamphetamine, many ounces of marijuana, and ecstasy were found and two firearms were also taken in.

