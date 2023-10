CRIMS CHAPEL, Texas (KETK) – Two people were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash happened on US 259 at County Road 102 on Sunday, officials said.

The crash happened near the Memorial Gardens Cemetery, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Both occupants were treated for their minor injuries, officials said.

The Henderson Fire Department, EMS and Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.