TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Tyler ISD teachers won an award after Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (CTCU) held the first-ever CTCU Best-in-Class Teacher Award contest for Teacher appreciation week in May.

During the contest, the East Texas community could vote for their favorite teacher to give them a chance to win one of three prizes.

Tyler ISD’s Jessilyn Taylor, a 5th-grade math teacher at Dixie Elementary, won $100. Although Taylor knew she had won, her students had no idea. When representatives walked in carrying a big check, Taylor’s class began to understand that she received this recognition.

Jessilyn Taylor at Dixie Elementary was awarded third place, photo courtesy of Tyler ISD.

Taylor’s class had a recent lesson on paper checks and connected their knowledge to the envelope containing $100 in her hand. She thanked CTCU for honoring not just her, but all educators.

“It’s not an easy job but one of service, and if she can positively impact just one life, it’s all worth it,” said Taylor.

The first-place winner was Clarissa Glesman from Tyler High School who will be receiving her award next week.

CTCU received more than 700 votes during the contest and 146 teachers were nominated.