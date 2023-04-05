NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two women were arrested in Nacogdoches County after allegedly confessing to police that they sold meth.

52-year-old Barbara Lynn Rushing and 32-year-old Sundi Leanna Hester, both from Etoile, were arrested after a traffic stop in Nacogdoches County on March 31.

According to authorities, deputies noticed a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the 2000 block of Highway 103 with “numerous violations,” including being unregistered with a license plate registered to another type of vehicle.

Rushing allegedly told deputies she was the vehicle’s owner and consented to a search. Deputies found 9.3 grams of methamphetamine in the front seat of the truck, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that both Rushing and Hester denied owning the drugs, with both claiming the suspected meth belonged to the other person. They were both taken into custody.

“During an interview following their arrests, the women told deputies they were involved with the use, sale and distribution of methamphetamine, but continued to blame each other for the methamphetamine found during the stop,” according to NCSO.

Hester and Rushing are in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Rushing’s bond is $20,000 and Hester’s bond is $10,000.