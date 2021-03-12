2 women arrested in Rusk County for having THC edible candies that look like Sour Patch Kids

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- 2 women were arrested in Rusk County on Thursday for having more than 1,000 grams of THC edible candies that resemble Sour Patch Kids.

According to the Rusk County Sherriff’s Office, they had a narcotics search warrant at 210 College St. They found methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms at the location and it was confiscated, along with 1,190 grams of the THC candies.

Angelique Propes, 21, and Alisabeth Currey, 22, were arrested.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this incident, and they expect to identify and charge additional people.

Officials also wanted to warn parents about these products that contain THC.

“With spring break starting for school kids, we believe parents need to see how these edibles are packaged. The safety of our children is at risk,” said the sheriff’s office.