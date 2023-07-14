PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two work trucks were reported stolen early Friday morning in Panola County.

The first truck was reported stolen around 2:19 a.m. from CR 490 and Sheriff Cutter Clinton said in a press release that around 2:34 a.m. deputies located a white pickup truck on CR 105, and activated their emergency lights when the truck fled.

The deputies pursued the truck on CR 106 and onto CR 1061 before officials said the driver left the roadway, crashing through a series of gates and fences. Deputies then lost sight of the truck in a wooded area.

Officials said around 2:50 a.m. dispatch received a call from the supervisor of the original caller who reported his work truck was also stolen from his home. A sergeant found that truck abandoned on CR 108 a short time later.

The first truck reported stolen was found around 6:30 a.m. in a wooded area off CR 105, and Clinton said in a release that both trucks are being processed for evidence.

Clinton said they would like to remind the public about the following ways to prevent auto theft: