KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a pit bull that reportedly bit a 2-year-old so they can check shot records.

On Sunday, Kilgore PD said that a pit bull that was left unattended while tied to a picnic table at City Park bit a 2-year-old. Police said the owner of the pit bull was reportedly seen driving a “newer, white Ford F-150 with an American flag decal on the front, driver’s quarter panel, above the wheel well.”

Authorities are trying to locate the owner so the dog’s shot records can be evaluated and checked for any signs of rabies.

“If we can locate this man and evaluate the dog we can save the child from a series of painful rabies shots,” the Kilgore Police Department said. “Information can either be relayed through KPD (903-983-1559), or they can reach out to animal control directly at 903-988-4120.”