20 puppies dumped, Nicholas Pet Haven asks for help

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 20 puppies were dumped Friday night in Tyler and Nicholas Pet Haven has asked for help since they have no more room at the shelter.

“We need volunteers today!” The company said in a Facebook post. “There are just two of use and we can’t do this alone.”

Nicholas Pet Haven said that although they don’t have room, they have two new kennels that need to be put together and need help putting up the kennels. In addition to that they said they need help bathing the puppies when they arrive.

“We need fosters,” They said. “We can get them to our facility, but then it goes back to only two people cleaning up after all the babies.”

Nicholas Pet Haven also has asked for donations for their vet care and said that in addition to the puppies more sick kittens will becoming in that need a foster.

As of this writing, Nicholas Pet Haven has raised $6,501 for the puppies and $325 for the kittens.

Nicholas Pet Haven posted a video on their Facebook page of the volunteers that came to help with the puppies as well.