20-year-old dead after early morning wreck in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Cherokee County early Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, 20-year-old Juan A. Rios from Jacksonville was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 135, roughly one mile northeast of Jacksonville at 2:20 a.m.

He was going northeast around a right-hand curve at an unsafe speed when he “failed to negotiate the curve and left the northwest side of the road striking a pipe fence,” DPS said.

Rios died at the scene and a DPS report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.