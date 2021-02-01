20-year-old from Tyler creates perfume line, hopes to inspire others

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A 20-year-old from Tyler created some new products just in time for Valentine’s Day.

JaCorrian Smith launched his own line of perfume and cologne. It only took him a few months to make his dream a reality.

Smith said he woke up at 5 a.m. one day in June, and he decided to create his own scent.

“I always mix my colognes for a particular smell, so that really just made me realize that I needed to create my own smell,” said Smith.

By December he was selling his cologne and perfume on his website.

“In the midst of a pandemic, it was just all about, staying on top of people, staying on top of my manufacturer, staying on top of my box company, staying on top of shipping and labeling” said Smith.

The product is called the his and hers collection. Smith also said he always had an interest in fragrances even as a student at Tyler High School.

Now, the young entrepreneur plans to expand his company by starting a clothing line.

He also wants to write a book about his journey to success, and he hopes to be an inspiration for other people his age.

“A lot of people look down on the youth and my generation, Generation X, because they say we’re on our phones too much,” said Smith. “You know we talk back too much but I’m here to literally stand and be an advocate for those individuals and to say that there’s so much more to us.”