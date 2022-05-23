PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 20-year-old woman is dead in Panola County after DPS said she left the roadway Monday morning.

According to a preliminary DPS report, Ariah Williams, of Beckville, was traveling southwest on FM 124 in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe at an excessive rate of speed before making a sharp left curve.

That’s when she apparently lost control, left the roadway and attempted to overcorrect before her vehicle was sent rolling multiple times, officials said. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene