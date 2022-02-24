TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 200 East Texans have lost power early Thursday morning due to wintry weather conditions.

According to Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps, 227 people are without power.

See a list of outages below. Not all counties are included because they did not report any outages at this time.

Cherokee County – 1

Houston County – 38

Smith County – 81

Wood County – 107

A winter storm warning has been issued for Hopkins, Rains, and Van Zandt Counties. A winter weather advisory was declared for Anderson, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Henderson, Houston, Morris, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur and Wood Counties.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas also released an operations notice on Wednesday that said there could be “tight grid conditions” until Friday.

The notice also said power providers could possibly be pardoned for environmental problems caused to meet demands by the power grid.