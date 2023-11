TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A group of seniors made over 200 hats and distributed them to a rescue mission.

Courtesy of The Hamptons of Tyler Senior Living

According to a release, a group of seniors at The Hamptons of Tyler Senior Living gave back to the community by making over 200 hats and donating them to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.

The project’s goal was to “bring warmth to those in need and foster a sense of unity and camaraderie among the residents.”