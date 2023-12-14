LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — As the balloon capital of Texas, Longview held their seventh “Balloon Glow” for the community with the aid of local pilots and Balloon Adventures USA.

“We just like to give back to the community because they are so helpful to us,” said Dr. Bill Bussey, Balloon Adventure USA.

Bussey said they expected 2,000 families and over 500 kids.

“Its gonna be a pretty good event out here, glad to see the community come out here and enjoy it on this chilly night,” said Tanner Rubio, a Longview resident.

This is the first year kids were able to walk inside the balloons and see the glow from the inside.

“When you see the kids’ faces is what I hope get. A big old smile on their face,” said Bussey.

Santa Claus was present to take pictures at the event and gave out presents to children.