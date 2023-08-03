TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Officials are seeking information related to a February murder in Tyler.

61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers was found dead with a gunshot wound in a residence in the 1600 block of West Mims Street on Feb. 6.

Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers is offering up a $1,000 reward for information, and the family and friends of Rogers are providing a supplemental reward of $1,000.

“Rogers was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved by many friends and family,” Crimestoppers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police Department or to remain anonymous, contact Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Only tips submitted directly to Crimestoppers are eligible are eligible for the cash reward.