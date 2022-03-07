ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A reward is being offered for information about a 35-year-old cold case murder out of Henderson County.

29-year-old Rickey Herriage’s body was discovered on March 8, 1987. Officials say his body was “bullet riddled” and had been thrown off the side of a bridge on CR 1500 on the same morning or the night before.

A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible for Herriage’s murder.

To be eligible for the $5,000 payment, contact the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477 and you can remain anonymous. The rest of the $15,000 will be paid by Herriage’s family and friends.

Herriage left behind a daughter and stepson. By now, he would have had four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and a great-grandson.

An article published to Project: Cold Case cited Herriage’s younger sister, Virginia Culpepper, as she spoke about the life of her brother.

“He always tried to be the protector, the big brother, for all his family and his siblings,” she told Project: Cold Case.

Culpepper said that two weeks before Herriage’s murder, he was jumped by five men and one woman.

“I’m not gonna let it lie and be covered up in dust, I’m gonna keep it open, I’m gonna keep it out there,” Culpepper told Project: Cold Case.

She made a Facebook page called Justice for Rickey Herriage in 2015.