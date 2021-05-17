2020 Gilmer graduate killed in wreck after hitting a tree

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A 2020 Gilmer High School graduate was killed early Sunday morning in a wreck after losing control of his car.

According to a DPS report, 20-year-old Carson Glenn Barber was driving down Apricot Road around 6:45 a.m. when he drifted off the road during a curve. The report states that he may have been driving too fast.

Barber tried to overcorrect back to the left and drove into the woods. The car hit a tree and Barber was ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Barber was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Barber was a football player for Gilmer and Principal Brian Bowman released a statement saying he was “heartbroken for such an amazing young man.”

