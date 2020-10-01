2020 Tyler Turkey Trot to be held virtually

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The 18th annual Tyler Turkey Trot 5K run will be held online this year.

Turkey Trot organizers were not granted a permit by the City of Tyler or the mayor in order to comply with Gov. Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The race typically brings together about 2,500 people from the East Texas area on Thanksgiving Day. The event is also organized at Racquet and Jog by Michele and Cune Peña and it benefits charities.

This year, the 5K will give back to For the Silent, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing sex trafficking and helping victims.

The organizers of the event are passionate about health, and they hope the run can take place.

“We want to make sure East Texans still have a chance to come together and do something active on Thanksgiving Day,” said Michelle Peña. “We know that the pandemic has taken a toll on everything, especially our health, and it’s important that physical activity continues, even if we can’t race together.”

The virtual race will also include a youth fun run.

Registration is now open and participants will receive a medal, t-shirt and virtual bib. They will also have the opportunity to donate to For the Silent.

Registration is open until November 25, and it costs $25 for the 5K and $10 for the kids run.

Runners can pick up their packets at Rise RX Fitness, but they can also have their packet mailed for an additional cost.

“It’s important for us to continue to support our nonprofits, because COVID has impacted them as well, and we hope that East Texans will register and continue this worthwhile tradition with their families,” said Michelle.

Sponsorship options are available here.