2021 Expo Summer Stampede fundraiser to be held in Lufkin this week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center is holding their Summer Stampede fundraiser this week.

The event will be help at the exposition center at 1200 Ellen Trout Dr. on July 15 from 6:30 p.m. -11:55 p.m.

There will be live music, food, and other rodeo-themed events such as mechanical bull riding, bicycle barrel racing and pole bending.

Businesses and other residents can sponsor a team to participate in the games.

Pre-sale tickets are $40. People also get two drink tickets and one of the Round Tables’ famous Ribeye Sandwiches.

To buy tickets, people can email RSVP@LufkinTexas.org or call 936-634-6644.

