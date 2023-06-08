TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans interested in learning more about tree care and tree replacement will get to explore the topic further at an upcoming program in Tyler.

Hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Smith County, along with Earth-Kind Environment Education Committee, the program will be held at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, located at 420 Rose Drive in Tyler, from 9 a.m. until noon on June 16.

It costs $20 to attend, payable at the door by cash or check. There will be door prizes, coffee and refreshments. The program will focus on the Tyler and East Texas area, and the struggle after the 2021 freeze.

“There are dead trees — especially oaks — far and wide in East Texas,” said Greg Grant, AgriLife Extension horticulturist for Smith County. “Many more are in various states of recovery, decline or decay. I see and hear a lot of comments about various diseases and maladies, but most of the damage took place during or was a result of the historic freeze event of 2021.”

Grant said the damage to plants such as azaleas, camellias and gardenias came as no surprise after East Texas fell and stayed below zero degrees.

“What came as a huge shock, though, was the widespread freeze damage to mature native deciduous oak trees that evolved here over thousands of years,” Grant said. “Most of the surprise damage occurred on post oaks, southern red oaks and water oaks. And to make matters worse, many trees that survived the 2021 freeze in various states of health then succumbed to our severe summer drought in 2022.”

Grant, along with certified arborist Mark Tietz of Tree Experts in East Texas, will give practical tree care solutions, including the following:

Steps to take to figure out what’s wrong with your trees.

How to determine if a tree can be saved.

Properly caring for trees.

Information on the dead and dying oak trees in the area.

Potential replacement species that provide the best long-term investment for East Texas.

For more information, visit A&M AgriLife’s website.