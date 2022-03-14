TYLER, Texas (KETK) — 2021 marked the second deadliest year on Texas roadways. More than 20,000 people were killed last year from motor vehicle accidents, 4,480 of them were in Texas. TXDOT says that driver behavior remains the leading cause, adding that more than 2,700 lives could have been saved over something as simple as wearing a seatbelt and controlling your speed.

“That’s more than half of the total fatalities we had last year… different decisions by drivers may have saved up to seven people a day,” explains Laura Ryan, the Transportation Commissioner for Texas.

The majority of these accidents took place on roads that East Texans know all too well, TXDOT says that 82% of fatalities that happened were single vehicle accidents on small back roads. They hope to reduce the number to zero by the year 2050.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to design, to build and improve our transportation system… this is my definition of what shared responsibility and shared accountability looks like,” Ryan adds.

Dr. Arthur Markman, a University of Texas at Austin psychology professor explains why it is our responsibility to protect each other.

“These rules are in place, because you are trying to keep all of the members of your community safe, including yourself,” says Markman.

Nathan Bryant, a driver of a Texas towing company, knows the feeling of losing a loved one due to the poor driving decisions of others. Bryant’s friend Isaac was killed in May of 2021, while responding to a stalled vehicle on the side of the road.

“He was one of the best men I’ve ever known, always had a smile for everybody no matter what the situation was… my brother got taken away from me, how do you replace that?”

Transportation officials are increasing their focus, hoping to establish resources that reduce these numbers. The deadliest day on Texas roadways was in 1981, with a total of 4,701 fatalities.