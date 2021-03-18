2021 Tyler Azalea Trails will be a bit different this year, but East Texans can still see beautiful blooms

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The 2021 Tyler Azalea Trails kick off on Friday, but with our recent winter weather, can East Texans still expect to see blooming flowers?

The city of Tyler sees around 100,000 visitors each year for the three week spring event.

The trail stretches more than ten miles.

In past years, visitors were usually greeted by beautiful Azalea blushes.

Unfortunately, the recent winter storm devastated the local plants.

Organizers said there are still plenty of other colorful blooms to enjoy for their 62nd year.

“Even though the azaleas have been affected, we’re still expecting a big turn out,” said Holli Fourniquet, Vice President of Marketing for Visit Tyler.

The annual Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair is also starting Friday, but it will be virtual this year.

The online store will be available until April 1.

The Goodman Legrand will host the Texas chapter of the Azalea Society of America on March 27 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Flower bushes will be available for purchase. The museum will also be open for tours during that time.