TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lent is here, and KETK has come up with a list of local places that will be having a fish fry.

Know of any we haven’t listed? Send us a tip here.

CORSICANA

Throughout the month of March until April 8, on every Friday the Knights of Columbus Council #5211 will have their annual Steve Stoeklein Annual Lenten Fish Fry beginning March 4. People can come by for dine-in or take out at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 3801 West Highway 22.

FLINT

St. Mary Magdalene will allow people to order on Wednesday for their fish frys on March 4 and 11 as well as April 1 and April 8. People can order and pre-pay online at catholicflint.org. Food is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

LUFKIN

The Knights of Columbus will host an every other Friday Fish Fry beginning March 11 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 2118 Lowery St. at 5 p.m.

TRINITY

The Trinity County 365 Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual fish fry on Sunday, March 13 at 12427 FM 356 at 11 a.m.

TYLER

No Excuses Ministries will have their monthly fish fry feeding on Saturday, March 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at 707 W Houston Street. People can bring their family and enjoy some catfish. For those in need of clothes shoes and more, the event has everything to bless people with.