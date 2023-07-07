CANTON, Texas (KETK) — For those East Texans who are still finalizing weekend plans, the annual Canton Balloon Fest is back for another weekend of fun.

The festival features everything from food vendors and merchandise, to local artists and all types of balloons.

“We have tethered rides in the balloons so you can ride them, It’s a lot of fun, you can bring a chair, come out and enjoy for $20 a carload and you can have a great afternoon,” said Stacy Crossley, Executive Director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation.

while it’s a good time, it’s also for a good cause. The proceeds from this year’s festivities are going to the Children’s Health Medical Center in Dallas.

“My son has surgery there when he was six months old and my grandson has been treated there and so has my son for migraines. They helped him with his migraine treatment, so it’s a wonderful hospital in Dallas,” said Michelle Beaver, Van Zandt County resident.

This helps to make the event even more special for families like the Beavers.

“It’s going to help with transportation, to help get kids to and from the hospital. We recognize that not all of our children live super close, so that’s why we are focusing on transportation this year,” said Sierra Lykins, Children’s Health Medical Center Development Officer.

Although the weather did not allow the balloons to go into the air, the community still came together to show their support.

“Money well spent. I think it’s great that the opportunities to get out and do these fundraisers and let the kids come be a part of that is just passing on to the next generation,” said Beaver.

Live music will be heard throughout the weekend from music headliners like Ryder Grimes and Stoney LaRue, all while helping children in the process.